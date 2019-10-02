ASHLAND — New Hampshire Fish and Game Wildlife Stewards Doug Whitfield and Dennis Walsh will present Understanding Bobcats in New Hampshire at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16, at the Ashland Booster Clubhouse. This free, illustrated program will focus on the natural history of bobcats, their habitat needs, and the status of the state's bobcat population. The presenters will also describe the federally funded program that supports long term research into the nation's wildlife.
The presentation is sponsored by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and the Friends of the Ashland Town Library, who will serve light refreshments. The Booster Clubhouse is located at 99 Main St. in Ashland village, on Routes 3 and 25 next to the Ashland ball field and playground.
