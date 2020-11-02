LACONIA — The first 50 copies of Claire Clark’s new book, “Black Brook: A Historical View of the Northerly Section of Lakeport, New Hampshire,” sold out within two weeks, The Laconia Historical and Museum Society reports.
A second printing has been ordered and copies should arrive within a day or two.
Copies may be ordered by sending $29.95 per copy ($36.95 if book to be mailed) to Laconia Historical and Museum Society, P.O. Box 1126, Laconia, NH 03247. If book is to be picked up locally, provide phone number, e-mail address or other contact information.
Books may also be purchased directly from the Belknap Mill.
