MEREDITH — Ben & Jerry’s Meredith donated 100 cups of ice cream for the celebration of the 100th anniversary of women’s right to vote for Claremont Sugar River Rotary Club. The club will hold the celebration Saturday, Aug. 29, at noon in the Stevens High school parking lot on Broad Street in Claremont.
The celebration will include information on registering to vote, historical information on area residents involved in the suffrage movement, and commemorative silicone bracelets. Wade’s Place will also provide ice cream for the event, which marks the date the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution was ratified, Aug. 26, 1920.
For more information about Ben & Jerry's, call Liz Breton, manager, at 603-279-2200, visit benjerry.com/Meredith, or follow @BenandJerrysMeredithNH on Facebook.
