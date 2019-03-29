BELMONT — The Belmont Library will celebrate National Library Week on April 7-13. This year’s theme, Libraries = Strong Communities, illustrates how today’s libraries are at the heart of cities, towns, schools and campuses, providing critical resources, programs and expertise. They also provide a public space where all community members, regardless of age, culture or income level, can come together to connect and learn.
The new seed library opens in April. A seed library is a place where community members can get seeds for free or a small fee, and is run for the public benefit. Many seed libraries are open in public libraries and community centers.
The nonfiction book group will meet Thursday, April 11, at 1 p.m. to discuss “When Books Went to War” by Molly Guptill Manning.
The Friday Fiction book group will read “The Eyre Affair” by Jasper Fforde on Friday, April 19, at 10:30 a.m. It takes place in an alternative 1985, where literary detective Thursday Next pursues a master criminal through the world of Charlotte Bronte’s “Jane Eyre.”
The Belmont Senior Center book group is reading “Clock Dance” by Anne Tyler on Tuesday, April 16, at 10:30 a.m. at the Senior Center.
The library will be busy during school vacation week. On Tuesday, April 23, at 2 p.m., the library will offer snacks and the movie “Spiderman: Into the Spider-verse,” rated PG. On Wednesday, April 24, at 5:30 p.m., Kelly Rolfe will lead a group through the basics of paper making. RSVPs are requested. On Thursday, April 25, at 5 p.m., middle and high schoolers are invited for an after-hours Minute to Win It competition with pizza.
The Friends will meet on Friday, April 26 at 2 p.m. New members are welcome.
Preschool-age storytime features stories, movement, music, and crafts to encourage early literacy skills on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. LEGO Build will be Saturday, April 6, from 10 a.m to noon. Middle schoolers will make pushpin dragon eggs on Wednesday, April 17, at 3:30 p.m., and RSVPs are requested.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and by visiting www.belmontpubliclibrary.org.
