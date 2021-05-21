BELMONT — The library has arranged a NH Humanities book discussion in place of their regular Thursday book group. Dr. Carrie Brown will be leading a discussion on Brave Companions: Portraits in History by David McCullough. From Alexander von Humboldt to Charles and Anne Lindbergh, these are stories of people of great vision and daring whose achievements continue to inspire us today, brilliantly told by master historian David McCullough. Get in touch with the library for the link to the meeting on Tuesday, June 8 at 1 p.m.
This summer, teens will have the opportunity to pick up two book subscription boxes at the library in lieu of tracking summer reading. The boxes will include one library book, one book to keep, snacks, and possibly other bookish items. Grades 6-8 can choose to participate in the traditional summer reading program (tracking reading and earning raffle tickets) or sign up for the book box. If your teen chooses to participate in the book box program this summer, contact the library now so they can plan ahead for demand.
Tails and Tales, the summer reading program, will begin June 21. Celebrate by walking the Library’s new Storywalk Over in the Woods on the Tioga Rail Spur Trail from June 21-July10.
The Friends of the Library will have a remote meeting Wednesday June 9 at 4:30 p.m. All are welcome.
The Friday fiction book group meets in person outside if the weather cooperates on Friday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m. to discuss Transcription by Kate Atkinson. Transcription is a spy novel by British novelist Kate Atkinson, published in September 2018. Ebooks and audiobooks are available through nh.overdrive.com with your library card; physical copies are available at the library. Contact the library for meeting information.
The Belmont Public Library is open six days a week and any time at belmontpubliclibrary.org, serving the community with books, digital resources, and cultural programming.
For more information, contact: Eileen Gilbert 603-267-8331 or bpl@belmontnh.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.