BELMONT — This past year gave a lot of us extra time to find a new hobby or to focus more on a healthier lifestyle. For some, that allowed people to take up running for the first time or to get back into an activity they enjoyed in their younger years.
Runners will have a chance to challenge themselves at the Belmont 10-Mile Road Race on Saturday, Aug. 14. The course starts and ends in the village area and winds its way through the back roads of Belmont. With a start time of 8:30 a.m., registrations open at 7:30 a.m. at Belmont Middle School on School St. The cost is low at and includes a t-shirt. Awards are distributed during a brief ceremony following the end of the race, which allows runners a chance to enjoy refreshments and take time to wind down with friends and family.
The Belmont 10-Mile Road Race is sanctioned by USA Track and Field and is professionally timed by Yankee Timing. It’s a great race to do as an individual or bring running buddies from a club to enjoy together. The race is part of Old Home Day activities that will be offered throughout the day on Saturday, Aug. 14, plan to bring the family and enjoy the day in this small Lakes Region town. If you have questions about the race, contact Jeff Roberts at 603-491-0979 or Gretta Olson-Wilder at 603-998-7998. Registration form and course map are available at https://www.belmontnh.org/
Forms are also available at Belmont Town Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.