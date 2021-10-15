LACONIA — Ducks will drop from the foot bridge over the Winnipesaukee River, adjacent to Rotary Riverside Park at 4:15 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 16, as part of the Belknap Mill’s 5th annual Riverside Duck Derby. Rotary Riverside Park provides the ultimate viewing spot to cheer on your duck! Your adopted duck(s) gives you the chance to win prizes from our very generous Lakes Region businesses including a first place $250 cash prize sponsored by Laconia Kiwanis. All Quack Packs (a package of 5 ducks) purchased before Oct. 8 will be entered into a raffle to WIN a turkey dinner for four from Hart's Turkey Farm Restaurant.
The Belknap Mill’s Community Fest returns to the Derby with over 17 local nonprofits and civic organizations offering games and activities from noon - 3 p.m. in Rotary Riverside Park.
The Winni Wagon Food Truck will also be on site offering lunch favorites for all. Gilford native Katie Dobbins will perform on the bandstand from noon - 2 p.m. followed by award-winning kids musician, Mr. Aaron who will get all ages movin’ and groovin’ from 3-4 p.m. with his thrilling musical adventures. A special surprise you won’t want to miss is brewing before the ducks drop at 4:15 p.m.
The Belknap Mill also invites all community members to participate in the 2nd Annual Community Duck Decorating Exhibit to add fun and color to Rotary Riverside Park during the Derby! Paint, color, add glitter or feathers, draw with ink, whatever creative design you want to use is up to you to decorate your wooden duck.
Once purchased, Belknap Mill staff will have your duck ready for pick up at the front desk.
This year's event is sponsored by the Small Business Community of Salons, Spas, and Barbershops. The sponsorship opportunity that is regularly offered to larger businesses was given to this local small business community and the Belknap Mill is thrilled to have their support! Thank you to Che Bella Beauty Salon, and Eleganza LLC, Beauty by the Bridge, Behold the Beauty, Shh. It's a Salon, Polished & Proper Barbershop & Shave Parlor, Jerico's Full Service Salon & Tanning and Jennifer’s Color Bar.
For more information about purchasing a duck for the Duck Derby or participating in the Community Duck Decorating Exhibit please visit www.belknapmill.org or call 603-524-8813.
All proceeds benefit the Belknap Mill’s programming for children and adults in support of our mission to preserve the Belknap Mill as a unique historic gathering place and to celebrate the Lakes Region’s cultural heritage through the arts, education, and civic engagement.
