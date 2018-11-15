MEREDITH — Belknap House, in conjunction with Moulton Farm and Maxfield Real Estate, announced that Ticket 103 was the winning ticket at last September's Cow Pie Bingo fundraiser.
The winning ticket belonged to Jen Mika, who received $825, or 25 percent of the $3,300 in ticket sales. Belknap House received $2,475 from the event, to support its mission of providing a safe shelter for homeless families with children between mid-October and mid-May.
Two cows, Maverick and Goose, that belong to Wes and Brandy Thomas of Meredith, were led onto the gridded pasture at Moulton Farm, which contained 225 4-foot by 4-foot squares. Each ticket was mapped to one of the squares. Maverick and Goose wandered the pasture, eating the grass, while the crowd watched and waited. At about 1:42 p.m., Goose selected the square in row 2 and column 14 of the grid. Three independent judges then verified the row and column number containing the cow pie. The ticket number and owner associated with the square were then identified.
The Belknap House shelter serves the 10 towns and one city in Belknap County. From Memorial Day weekend through Columbus Day weekend, Belknap House is open as a vacation hostel to raise funds for its homeless shelter mission.
Belknap House expressed thanks to the sponsors and volunteers for the fundraising event, as well as those who purchased tickets. Moulton farmed provided the pasture and helped market the event. Maxfield Real Estate and the Tondel Family were two other sponsors of the event.
Belknap House, located at 200 Court St., Laconia, re-opened as a homeless shelter on Oct. 15. Volunteers are always needed to help run the shelter, maintain the building and grounds, and help with fundraising and publicity activities. Those interested in volunteering may contact Belknap House at 608-527-8097 or sign up on the website, belknaphouse.org.
