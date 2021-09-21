LACONIA — Bank of New Hampshire has initiated a Banking on Kindness project to spread kindness around the community and to help bring awareness to the 40th annual Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Beginning the week of September 20th, local organizations will be placing teal blue Kindness Rocks in popular areas throughout the Greater Lakes Region community. These brightly colored rocks will include inspirational quotes and sayings, designed to cultivate connections within our communities and lift others up through a simple act of kindness.
Bank of New Hampshire is using social media to connect with community members who find these Kindness Rocks. For every Kindness Rock that is posted to social media using the official #BankingOnKindness hashtag, Bank of New Hampshire will donate $20 to the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction, now through Oct. 28.
"In the last 40 years, the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction has raised over $7 million, which provides critical services and opportunities to kids throughout the Greater Lakes Region community. The need continues to grow, so we are delighted that Bank of New Hampshire has come up with a new way to spread the word far and wide about the 40th Anniversary of the Auction," said Jaimie Sousa, chairperson of the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction.
Follow Bank of New Hampshire and the Greater Lakes Region Children’s Auction on social media, for hints and clues on where you can find Kindness Rocks in your local community.
For all the latest information on this year's Auction and how to help, visit the auction's website: www.ChildrensAuction.com.
For more information, call 1-800-832-0912 or visit www.BankNH.com.
