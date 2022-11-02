Bank of New Hampshire’s retail lending department recently teamed up with Southeast NH Habitat for Humanity to stack logs, drag brush and limbs to be chipped, and unload previously framed exterior walls off a trailer for the future home. (Courtesy photo)
LACONIA — Members of Bank of New Hampshire’s retail lending department recently spent a day volunteering with Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity. During their time volunteering, the Bank of New Hampshire team stacked logs, dragged brush and limbs to be chipped, and unloaded previously framed exterior walls off a trailer for the future home.
Habitat for Humanity is a nonprofit organization that helps families build and improve places to call home. Their vision is a world where everyone has a safe and decent place to live, and housing poverty and homelessness are eliminated. Habitat believes that the home is a key catalyst in helping to permanently break the cycle of poverty.
“I’ve mortgaged hundreds of houses, but today I helped move one with my amazing team,” said Matthew Gallant, vice president — retail lending market manager, NMLS #1132974.
Follow Bank of New Hampshire and Southeast New Hampshire Habitat for Humanity on social media to see pictures and videos of their day together.
