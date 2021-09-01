MEREDITH — The Winnipesaukee Playhouse in Meredith announces auditions for young actors ages 8-18 for two fall productions: The Velveteen Rabbit (for ages 8-13) and Spoon River (for ages 13-18).
Auditions will be Sept. 7 and 8 on the main campus of the Playhouse at 33 Footlight Circle. Audition appointments are required. Registration for appointments and detailed information about the productions — including complete rehearsal schedules and COVID-19 policies — are available at winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org/education or by calling 603-279-0333.
The Playhouse’s Director of Education Timothy L’Ecuyer will direct The Velveteen Rabbit, adapted for the stage by Janet Allard from the book by Margery Williams, first published almost a century ago. L’Ecuyer says that the story, “has been a gentle light illuminating the path of growing up for countless children. This new adaptation embraces the heart and poignancy of the classic story, but also infuses it with an energetic playfulness.” The story will be told aided by the use of puppets to represent several of the characters. These unique puppets will be designed and handcrafted by professional puppeteer Leanne Brunn.
In Spoon River, directed by Meredith C. Brown, the denizens of a small town in the American Midwest address the audience from beyond the grave. The play is a contemporary adaptation of Edgar Lee Masters' well known collection of poems. Some of the speakers fixate on a pivotal moment or a treasured relationship. Some of their stories brim with regret, others radiate gratitude or burst with humor. Some are devastating.
