ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Reenactors will give a repeat performance of an historic cemetery walk in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland's main cemetery, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The original performance, with the Reenactors speaking in the characters of past Ashland residents, was well received in June.
Ushers Sarah Ballou and Leah Hartley will guide the audience between the four cemetery sites. Shannon and Becky Hartley will portray Albert and Abbie Porter at the first stop. Col. Thomas and Mary Cheney will next be presented by Bob Baker and Jane Sawyer at their grave site.
Charles and Hariette Curtis, portrayed by John and Sue Harville, will talk on their lives and the life of their son, Warden Curtis, at his grave. Lucy Ashland Hughes (Jennifer Hughes) will also remember Warden Curtis. At the GAR Monument, David Ruell will explain themhistory of the monument, and Warden Curtis (Kendall Hughes) will repeat his 1911 speech dedicating the monument. The dedication ceremony will be partly reenacted by Col. Cheney (Bob Baker), the Woman's Relief Corps (Jeanette Stewart, Becky Hartley, Sue Harville and Jane Sawyer), Col. Cheney's granddaughter (Leah Hartley) and Rev. Newell Avery (John Harville).
This free outdoor program is open to all and will be a good opportunity to learn more about Ashland's history and some interesting people.
Green Grove Cemetery is located on Ashland's Main Street (Routes 3 and 25) opposite the Post Office.
