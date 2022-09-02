Ashland Reenactors

The Ashland Reenactors  at the June performance of the cemetery walk. (Courtesy photo/Robert Letourneau)

ASHLAND — The Ashland Historical Society and the Ashland Reenactors will give a repeat performance of an historic cemetery walk in Green Grove Cemetery, Ashland's main cemetery, at 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11. The original performance, with the Reenactors speaking in the characters of past Ashland residents, was well received in June.

Ushers Sarah Ballou and Leah Hartley will guide the audience between the four cemetery sites. Shannon and Becky Hartley will portray Albert and Abbie Porter at the first stop. Col. Thomas and Mary Cheney will next be presented by Bob Baker and Jane Sawyer at their grave site.

