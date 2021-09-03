ASHLAND — The Friends of the Ashland Town Library will hold a book sale by donation on the Library grounds from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 18 during Ashland's town wide yard sale. Buyers may donate whatever they feel is reasonable for the books, audio books and videos that they buy. These donations are used by the Friends to support and improve the Ashland Town Library.
The Friends have over the years purchased books, videos, furniture, equipment and supplies and have funded programs and special projects for the Library. The Friends' main source of income has been its book sales, usually two per year, but the pandemic has prevented them from holding any since the fall of 2019, two years ago.
In the meantime, books and other sale materials have been piling up in the Library's storage areas. So, the Library is not accepting donations for the Book Sale at this time. The Ashland Town Library is located at 41 Main Street, at the intersection of Routes 3 and 25 with Route 132, in the center of downtown.
