ASHLAND — The 2019 Ashland Elementary School Penny Sale will be held on Saturday, April 6. Doors will open at 5 p.m. and the prize drawings will begin at 6 p.m.
Items donated to the penny sale include gift cards to many local restaurants and venues, one load of loam from Don Latulippe Excavating, clothing and accessories from Vineyard Vines, a one-night stay from Mill Falls Inn and Spas, one week of summer camp from Ashland Parks, a family membership to Strawbery Banke in Portsmouth, show tickets, and gift baskets.
Donations for the White Elephant tables are currently being accepted, including household items, books, and holiday decorations. Items may be dropped off at the gym. Call ahead so someone is available to open the door.
Profits from the evening will benefit the Ashland Teacher’s Association scholarship fund. Each year a deserving student, graduating from Plymouth Regional High School who is an Ashland resident, is awarded a college scholarship at graduation.
