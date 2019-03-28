CONCORD — Gov. Christopher Sununu and members of the Executive Council recently presented a Commendation for Excellence in Arts Education to Dr. Shannon Bartlett, the principal of Ashland Elementary School.
The commendation cited many of her accomplishments, including more than 20 years of educational service as an administrator, educational researcher, and teacher in the communities of Ashland, Belmont, Gilford, Plymouth, and Concord. The commendation also recognized her for creating pathways for innovative learning and assessment through broad community partnerships.
Gov. Sununu acknowledged the ambitious curricular units and scheduling that allow for rigorous project-based learning in the arts for all students, along with arts integration and personalized learning to prepare students for meaningful career opportunities in the 21st century.
Dr. Bartlett received praise for her collaborative leadership and staff development utilizing the arts to promote team building, respect, equity and perseverance.
The governor noted that Ashland Elementary School was a 2015 New Hampshire School of Excellence.
Dr. Bartlett was one of five educators in the state to receive a commendation. Also recognized were Michael Place, Concord School District 2; Eric Moore, Portsmouth High School; Elizabeth Lent, Coe Brown Academy; and Kirsten Mohring, Nottingham Elementary School in Hudson.
The commendations were presented in conjunction with the celebration of Youth Arts Month, which celebrates creativity, innovation, critical thinking, problem-solving, communication, and collaboration.
