WOBURN, Massachusetts — The New England High School Journalism Collaborative will hold their all-expenses paid summer workshop for students interested in journalism for the 32nd year.
The 2019 workshop will be June 22-29. Students selected for the program will be housed at Regis College in Weston, Massachusetts, and will work from a newsroom at Simmons College in Boston.
Students will work with professional reporters, photographers and designers from New England news organizations. They will learn to report, write and edit for a newspaper, and produce multimedia projects for a website. They will be sent out on assignments in the Boston area and will be exposed to working on a deadline to create their own newspaper.
The deadline for applications is Feb. 26. Interested students should apply online. Students also need to email a headshot to Christine Panek at c.panek@nenpa.com, and send a hard-copy transcript and teacher recommendation by mail to NEHSJC, c/o New England Newspaper and Press Association, 1 Arrow Drive, Suite 6, Woburn, MA 01801.
For more information and to apply, visit www.nehsjc.org.
