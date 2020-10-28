MEREDITH — The annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will once again take place on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26 at the Meredith Community Center thanks to the generosity of the Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant.
Hart’s Turkey Farm Restaurant has partnered with the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department for years to provide this wonderful meal and wanted to ensure that the meal would be provided again this year.
Due to the Covid‐19 pandemic this year the in‐house Annual Mae Hart Thanksgiving Dinner will be a drive‐thru event and offered to those in the Meredith and surrounding area. We will still be providing delivery to those who are housebound who live in Meredith, Center Harbor & New Hampton.
Anyone wishing to pick‐up a meal, volunteer their time or is house bound and would like a meal delivered please contact Terri Thompson at the Meredith Parks and Recreation Department at 279‐8197 or tthompson@meredithnh.org.
Preregistration for drive‐thru curbside pick‐up and housebound delivery is required by no later than Friday, Nov. 20.
Drive‐thru curbside pickup will take place at the Meredith Community Center from 11 a.m.‐1 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday Nov. 26. Meal delivery will be made between 10:30 and 11:30 a.m.
