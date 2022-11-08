BRIDGEWATER — The 41st annual Turkey Trot hosted by the Newfound Grocery and Country Store and the Tapply Thompson Community Center will be on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, starting at 9 a.m. The Turkey Trot features a 3.5-mile loop around Whittemore Point starting and finishing at the Newfound Grocery and Country Store, 408 Mayhew Turnpike, Alexandria.
Every year the Turkey Trot brings together runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to celebrate an early morning kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday. Taking part in the Turkey Trot has become a Newfound area family tradition for many residents and visiting relatives. Participants that pre-register will receive a special commemorative custom knitted beanie hat with the Turkey Trot logo.
Pre-registration is available on-line at: ttccrec.org/special_programs/turkey-trot/ or trotters can register in person at the Newfound Grocery and Country Store. Registration fees are $20. Pre-registration will guarantee a Turkey Trot hat (race day registration will be first come, first serve for hats).
The annual Bridgewater Turkey Trot celebrates fun, fitness and community and raises much needed funds to support families in need in the Newfound area as well as supporting some of the vital programs offered by the Tapply-Thompson Community Center in Bristol. This is a great opportunity to help the community, have some fun, win some raffle prizes, and burn some calories to make room for Thanksgiving dinner.
For more information on the event, visit the Newfound Grocery and Country Store Facebook page at Facebook/NewfoundCountryStore.
