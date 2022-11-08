BRIDGEWATER — The 41st annual Turkey Trot hosted by the Newfound Grocery and Country Store and the Tapply Thompson Community Center will be on Thanksgiving morning, Thursday, Nov. 24, starting at 9 a.m. The Turkey Trot features a 3.5-mile loop around Whittemore Point starting and finishing at the Newfound Grocery and Country Store, 408 Mayhew Turnpike, Alexandria.

Every year the Turkey Trot brings together runners and walkers of all ages and abilities to celebrate an early morning kick off to the Thanksgiving holiday. Taking part in the Turkey Trot has become a Newfound area family tradition for many residents and visiting relatives. Participants that pre-register will receive a special commemorative custom knitted beanie hat with the Turkey Trot logo.

