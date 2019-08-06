ALTON — The Alton Business Association has announced that this year's Alton Old Home Day Parade will take place on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 2 p.m. The New Hampshire Police Association Pipes & Drum Band will be featured performers.
The parade will start in the center of town, at the intersection of Main and School streets, traveling down Main St. and ending in Alton Bay, a trek of about 1.8 miles.
Parade sponsors are: Gold Level — Lakeside Smiles Pediatric Dentistry, Catchpenny and Autowash Alton, LLC; Silver Level — Alton Dance Academy; and Bronze Level — Hannaford, Inspiration for Organization, Northeast Security Agency, Tri-Town Democrats of Barnstead, Gilmanton & Alton, Breathe Yoga NH, Bella Winni Salon, Marble Perfect, Aroma Joes-Alton, Terra Appraisal Services, LLC and B&C Detailing.
There is a new ABA hat to showcase community pride. The hat features a unique design created by an Alton artist from Durkish Delights. Hats will be available for purchase on the day of the parade at the ABA tables, located at the beginning and end of the parade.
For more parade information, visit Facebook @altonbusinessassociation or email altonbusinessassociation1@gmail.com.
