ALTON — The New Hampshire Association of Conservation Districts recognized Randy Joyner and Carrie Brown of Alton, NH, as the state's 2020 Cooperators of the Year. This honor reflects the couple's strong commitment to land and water conservation in management of their 40 acre farm. Agriculture and natural resource conservation activities they've undertaken include a forest management plan, wildlife habitat improvements including tree and shrub plantings, creating and retaining snag and den trees, installing bird boxes, soil erosion prevention on forest trails, nutrient (manure) management, and a seasonal high tunnel to improve crop growing conditions
The Belknap County Conservation District nominated Randy and Carrie for this award because their farm is an excellent example of actions landowners can take to improve the environment on working farm and forest lands working with USDA Conservation Stewardship Program.
For more information about this program contact the Belknap County Conservation District.
