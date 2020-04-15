MEREDITH — Hosted by the Inter-Lakes School District on “Wellness Wednesday”, John T. Broderick, Jr., Senior Director, External Affairs at Dartmouth-Hitchcock presents A Journey in Mental Health to the community LIVE on a virtual video conference session, Wednesday, April 22 from noon to 1 p.m. Traveling throughout New England to share his personal story and a family journey through mental illness, former Chief Justice of the N.H. Supreme Court challenges communities to engage in conversations, destigmatize perceptions, access help/resources and know the signs of mental illness.
Go to www.interlakes.org - Log in codes will be provided on the day of the event
For more information contact Holly.Vieten@Interlakes.org or at 603-279-6162x2521
