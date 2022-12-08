MEREDITH — The silliest musical of the holiday season returns to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse this year. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the playhouse is overjoyed to bring back a holiday tradition started in 2014. "Sleeping Beauty: A Traditional English Panto" will bring a much-loved tradition back to the Lakes Region on Dec. 16-31.
While American audiences may be more used to seeing "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" at the holiday time, all over the U.K. families will be laughing along to a traditional panto — a stage musical which features sensational songs, dynamic dance, silly slapstick, and mysterious magic. This zany and interactive show will be a treat for audience members of all ages and families are encouraged to come as a group. The show is specifically written with jokes that will appeal to young children, along with double entendres and humor aimed at adults. A mixture of pop songs coupled with classic musical theatre tunes will also have wide appeal.
In "Sleeping Beauty: A Traditional English Panto," King Bumble and Queen Bee want nothing more than a beautiful baby of their own. But when their greatest wish finally comes true, an evil fairy puts a curse on the child. Who can keep the princess safe?
"Sleeping Beauty" is written and directed by Producing Artistic Director Neil Pankhurst, and will be the final show he directs prior to his retirement. It will encourage kids to get involved in the action, asking them to boo the villain, cheer the hero and help the cast along the way.
"The show will be fun, silly, and interactive. Parents who worry that their 4-year-old can’t sit quietly in the theatre should rest assured that 'Sleeping Beauty' will keep them interested, engaged, and shouting at the stage — on purpose!” Pankhurst says.
The cast includes professional actors from the playhouse’s summer productions, plus talented locals. It also features young dancers from local dance studios. Meredith’s own Teghan Marie Kelly returns to the title role, having also played Belle in 2019’s "Beauty and the Beast."
"Sleeping Beauty" will run for 14 performances, with different times to accommodate different schedules. For a full list of times and for tickets, visit winnipesaukeeplayhouse.org or call 603-279-0333.
