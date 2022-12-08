MEREDITH — The silliest musical of the holiday season returns to the Winnipesaukee Playhouse this year. After a two-year break due to the pandemic, the playhouse is overjoyed to bring back a holiday tradition started in 2014. "Sleeping Beauty: A Traditional English Panto" will bring a much-loved tradition back to the Lakes Region on Dec. 16-31.

While American audiences may be more used to seeing "A Christmas Carol" and "The Nutcracker" at the holiday time, all over the U.K. families will be laughing along to a traditional panto — a stage musical which features sensational songs, dynamic dance, silly slapstick, and mysterious magic. This zany and interactive show will be a treat for audience members of all ages and families are encouraged to come as a group. The show is specifically written with jokes that will appeal to young children, along with double entendres and humor aimed at adults. A mixture of pop songs coupled with classic musical theatre tunes will also have wide appeal.

