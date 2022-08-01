LACONIA — The Children’s Foundation of the St. Vincent de Paul Society will host its annual Project Pencil Program. During the past 32 years Project Pencil has continued to help approximately 600 pre-school, elementary, middle and high school age children each September. This program is designed to assist area school children by providing them with backpacks, lunch boxes, and other back-to-school supplies. Project Pencil benefits students in public, private and parochial schools, child care centers, nursery schools, elementary, middle and high schools, in Laconia, Gilford, Belmont, Gilmanton, Meredith, and Tilton.
This year school nurses have a need for basic school supplies, along with personal hygiene items, under garments, and sweatpants for students of all ages. With the rising cost of goods and services, many working parents are still struggling to make ends meet. By working with the area school nurses, childcare center directors and guidance counselors, the Children’s Foundation provides children with the basic necessities and school supplies so that they may have a positive educational experience.
