WOLFEBORO — In August, Wright Museum visitors will receive a coupon from T-BONES, CJ’s and Cactus Jack’s for $10 off two adult entrees when they visit the museum Monday-Wednesday.
T-BONES, CJ's, and Cactus Jack's have several locations across the state, including in Laconia.
“We are excited to work with T-BONES & CJ’s,” said Stephanie Buell of the Wright Museum. “They have a great selection of locations for visitors to choose from and we are so thankful for their contribution.”
For Nicole Barreira, director of marketing and menu development at Great New Hampshire Restaurants, partnering with the Wright Museum is an exciting opportunity. “It’s a great opportunity to feature our restaurants and support our community museums.”
This partnership is part of Wright Museum’s business partner program, featuring one partnership each month in which the museum works with local businesses to enhance their respective offerings and promote one another.
To learn more about the business partner program, contact Stephanie Buell at 603-569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org.
