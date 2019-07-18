WOLFEBORO — This month, Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern in Wolfeboro are offering customers 10% off their order when they show a Wright Museum receipt, admission sticker, or member card.
The promotion is part of Wright Museum’s business partner program, which features one partnership each month where the museum works with local businesses to promote one another.
“We are excited to work with Burnt Timber for July and to again work with them and other local brewers for our Wright at Night event in August,” said Wright Museum’s Stephanie Buell.
For owner Eddie Michno, who owns Burnt Timber Brewing & Tavern with wife Mara, working with Wright Museum is important. “I’m a Veteran and the majority of my family served our country,” he said. “I think it’s important to honor the selflessness that so many Americans exuded during this era. Visiting the Wright Museum helps put things into perspective for me — what’s truly important in life and what isn’t.”
To learn more about the business partner program, contact Stephanie Buell at 603-569-1212, or visit wrightmuseum.org.
