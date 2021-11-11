LACONIA — Wescott Law has announced the addition of attorney Kyle Amell to their Laconia office.
A cum laude graduate of Boston College Law School, Amell practiced for over a year as a student attorney in two of the school’s clinics — the Boston College Defenders Clinic and the Civil Litigation Clinic. During law school, Amell also completed internships for the Massachusetts Attorney General’s Office and the National Environmental Law Center.
He became familiar with Wescott Law during his final year at Boston College and joined the firm as a law clerk in January 2021. “We are thrilled that Kyle is joining our team of attorneys. He has proven to be a dedicated and compassionate advocate,” states Allison Ambrose, Wescott Law’s co-managing partner.
A 2013 graduate of St. Lawrence University, Amell earned his bachelor of arts degree, majoring in government and minoring in economics. He worked for a period as a paralegal in the Boston area, both for a prosecutor’s office and for an in-house large energy firm, before pursuing law school.
Amell offers a variety of legal services, focusing primarily on civil litigation, criminal defense, municipal law, land use, planning and zoning. “I really enjoy the litigation side of law,” states Amell, “advocating for my clients in the courtroom is most rewarding.”
