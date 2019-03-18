CONCORD — Local youth organizations have an opportunity to earn up to $1,000 through U.S. Cellular's Community Connections program. Now in its fifth year, Community Connections provides sponsorship support to help youth groups pay for expenses such as travel, equipment and uniforms. U.S. Cellular has awarded more than $1.3 million to nearly 2,900 groups, including traveling sports teams, STEM programs, school marching bands and dance squads.
Academic and athletic groups representing kids and teens up to 12th grade
can visit www.uscellular.com/communityconnections to sign up and become eligible to receive sponsorship funds. Once registered, groups have 14 days to rally their friends, families and supporters to complete online activities that include following U.S. Cellular on social channels, watching a video or
answering a short survey. The money goes directly to the organization, and
each group can earn up to $1,000.
"We know there are thousands of kid-focused organizations and groups that
are in need of financial support, and the Community Connections program is
one way that we can help them achieve their goals," said Matt Kasper,
director of sales at U.S. Cellular in New England. "As a company, we have a
longstanding commitment to kids and education, and we want to help provide
them unique and meaningful experiences, something we know these groups can provide.
For more information and to view the official rules, visit
