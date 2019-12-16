FALMOUTH, Maine — Travis Frautten has joined Bank of New Hampshire's team of commercial banking professionals as vice president, commercial banker.
“We are pleased to have Travis join the commercial banking division at Bank of New Hampshire,” said Christopher Logan, executive vice president, chief administrative officer. “Travis’s background and expertise in the Maine market will be beneficial to the bank as we continue to expand.”
Frautten will assist customers with lending, growing business and streamlining finances. He has over 10 years of experience in the financial services industry including commercial lending, commercial construction financing, portfolio management and new business development. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Maine, Orono and a master's of business administration from Thomas College. Frautten is a board member of the YMCA Camp of Maine and Junior Achievement of Maine, and board chair of Community Concepts Finance Corporation.
Frautten will work out of the bank’s Falmouth, Maine Business Development office, 12 Northbrook Drive, and can be reached at 207-781-6816 or frautten@banknh.com.
For more information about Bank of New Hampshire, call 800-832-0912, or visit www.BankNH.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.