Laconia, NH (03246)

Today

A wintry mix in the morning. Then clouds will linger in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 80%..

Tonight

Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Near record low temperatures. Low 12F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph.