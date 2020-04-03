CONCORD — New Hampshire companies and manufacturers with the capacity to meet demand for health and medical equipment can connect with the state for coordination.
The state is seeking companies that can donate or produce lab, testing or diagnostic supplies, personal protection equipment, or medical expertise.
“New Hampshire companies are nimble, innovative and ready to produce for critically needed supplies in the fight against COVID-19,” said Gov. Chris Sununu. “This portal will help us assess the capabilities of companies and make sure their products reach the medical professionals who need them.”
Business and Economic Affairs Commissioner Taylor Caswell said he wants to hear from companies that can immediately produce PPEs, including N95 and medical face masks, surgical gowns, face shields, ventilators, latex gloves, and swabs.
“I’ve already heard from dozens of companies who are ready to adapt and adjust their operations to provide the protection, equipment and knowledge base to stop the spread of COVID19,” he said. “I am confident our companies can make a significant contribution to this effort.”
To find a list of needed products and links to the Center for Disease Control guidelines for their production, visit nheconomy.com/covid19. BEA will work with companies to coordinate and facilitate distribution.
