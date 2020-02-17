CONCORD — Stacy Trites has been promoted to assistant vice president, branch and business development manager for the Meredith Village Savings Bank Moultonborough office.
“Stacy’s leadership and extensive background in banking has been a significant asset to us over the last decade,” said Marcus Weeks, senior vice president, senior retail banking officer. “She empowers and encourages her employees to do their best, and has developed meaningful relationships with customers. We’re happy to promote Stacy and look forward to the next phase of her career evolution.”
Trites joined MVSB in 2009 as a part-time teller in the Wolfeboro office, and was then promoted to bank services representative in 2010. In 2013, she was promoted to teller supervisor at the Laconia office. While in Laconia, Trites was promoted again to branch services supervisor. In 2016, she was promoted to branch and business development manager of the Moultonborough location, where she now works.
A resident of Wolfeboro, Trites is a current member and past chair of the Governor Wentworth Regional School Board, and current trustee and treasurer for the Kingswood Vocational Student Building Trust. She also co-leads MVSB’s PubMania team, the Barstool Bankers. Trites has a bachelor of arts in English and journalism from University of New Hampshire.
To learn more about Meredith Village Savings Bank, call 800-922-6872, or visit mvsb.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.