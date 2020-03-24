LACONIA — St. Francis Rehabilitation & Nursing Center was honored by the American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living for exceptional care as part of its Quality Initiative Recognition Program.
The program recognized St. Francis for achieving goals related to reduced hospitalization rates, increased customer and resident satisfaction levels, off-label usage of antipsychotics and enhanced functional and physical ability of residents.
“Quality of care is essential for skilled nursing facilities, 24 hours a day, seven days a week,” said Alain Bernard, assistant vice president of healthcare services for Catholic Charities New Hampshire. “It requires sharp attention to detail, exceptional teamwork and an unwavering commitment to resident needs. For St. Francis to be recognized for achieving key quality initiatives is an incredible honor and a testament to our dedicated and talented staff.”
St. Francis was recognized, along with other skilled nursing centers and assisted living communities nationwide, at the AHCA/NCAL Quality Summit in Grapevine, Texas on March 9-11.
