NORTHFIELD — Spaulding Academy & Family Services (formerly Spaulding Youth Center) has promoted Amanda Champagne to executive director of Family Services.
The former residential services director, Champagne has been employed with the organization since 2000, serving in various capacities within the residential program. Her promotion is part of a strategic realignment of Spaulding Academy & Family Services designed to deepen and expand the support delivered to its children and families.
In her new role, Champagne will oversee residential, health services, clinicians, board certified behavior analysts, and community based programs, including family and social workers. By consolidating these programs within a unified Family Services department, the outcome will be a more seamless exchange of information for children and families as well as greater efficiencies within the organization. Overall, Champagne is responsible for ensuring program fidelity and service delivery as the organization grows.
“Amanda’s technical expertise, institutional knowledge, and true passion for improving the lives of our children and their families make her the perfect fit for this important role,” said Todd Emmons, CEO and president, Spaulding Academy & Family Services. “Her effective leadership skills will be integral to achieving more proactive, engaged, and successful support for our children as we refine and expand our services all while continuing to put families first.”
Champagne is an academic instructor within Granite State College’s Education and Training Partnership, teaching online classes related to child and adolescent development, supporting children with traumatic backgrounds, child welfare, autism, and managing severe behaviors. She is also a professional crisis management trainer and a justice of the peace.
For information about Spaulding Academy & Family Services, visit www.SpauldingServices.org.
