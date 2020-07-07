WOLFEBORO — To support New Hampshire’s salon industry, Ohm Lifestyle Center is launching a grant program to provide $5,000 to someone looking to establish or enhance their cosmetology practice. The recipient, whose practice would be housed at Ohm Lifestyle Center, would utilize the grant funding to develop resources, explore professional development opportunities, and create initiatives to grow their practice. In addition, founder and owner Gayle Washington, who has more than 22 years of business experience, will donate 10 hours of spa consulting to the grant winner. Ohm Lifestyle Center is accepting applications through July 31. Visit www.ohmlifestyle.com to apply.
“We know the salon industry has been hit particularly hard over the past few months, and we felt this grant opportunity would provide valuable resources to a cosmetologist looking to invigorate his or her practice and grow clientele. The recipient would join the team at Ohm Lifestyle Center in the company of our staff, who have successfully operated their businesses for decades,” said Washington. “We have the capacity and the demand to continue growing our salon services, and with this new program, we are aiming to provide an experienced, driven cosmetologist with the right opportunity to build and develop a practice with the tools and resources he or she needs.”
The grant is available to all licensed New Hampshire cosmetologists with at least one year of self-employed industry experience.
“One of our core beliefs is championing or supporting the success of others, and by establishing this grant program, we want to support the talented individuals in our field by helping them take their career to the next level—and they’ll have the opportunity to learn and grow as a member of our expert team,” Washington said.
Last month, Ohm Lifestyle Center began offering interactive, guided massage sessions through Zoom and earlier this year, the center created specialized boxes featuring the tools, tips and products customers needed to recreate massages and facials right in their own homes. Ohm Lifestyle Center provides guided massage sessions through Zoom for free to hospital staff and first responders.
For more information, visit ohmlifestyle.com.
