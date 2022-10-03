The development of offshore wind farms in the Gulf of Maine as a source of electric power offers opportunities for the state of New Hampshire, but the opportunities lean more heavily on economic benefits for the Granite State as opposed to direct energy benefits, according to information presented during a day-long New Hampshire Offshore Wind Summit held Sept. 27 in Portsmouth.

“The offshore wind sector requires significant coastal infrastructure for manufacturing, construction, marshaling and operations and maintenance. In each of these areas, significant investment is required to satisfy the unique needs of the sector, all necessary to develop an offshore wind installation,” said James Andrews, president of Granite Shore Power, a wholesale energy company that operates five power stations in New Hampshire.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.