LACONIA — Mark Latham recently joined Taylor Community as vice president, clinical operations and administrator. He replaces Susan Denopoulos, who recently retired after three and a half years at Taylor.
Latham has been licensed in health care management since 1988. He received his executive business administration degree from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He has been affiliated with Genesis Healthcare for 20 years and prior to coming to Taylor, he spent 18 years at Pleasant View Center in Concord.
“We are thrilled Mark has joined our team at Taylor,” said Michael Flaherty, Taylor Community president and chief executive officer. “Mark’s knowledge and expertise in the senior care field, combined with his professional approach and commitment to the lives of seniors will serve to strengthen our mission. I personally look forward to working with Mark and am excited about what he will do for our residents, staff and community.”
An advocate for individuals and groups in senior settings for more than 30 years, Latham said he has always admired Taylor from afar. “Taylor is well-known for its commitment to supporting the quality of life of the seniors it serves.
“I’m excited to be working with this management team and Taylor residents, continuing its stellar reputation and striving to make it even better in the future,” he said.
For more information, visit www.taylorcommunity.org, or call 603-524-5600.
