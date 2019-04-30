PLYMOUTH — At Mid-State Health Center, patients will begin seeing a fresh face leading the clinical team. New Hampshire physician Dr. Lane Beatty, MD, BSc, joined the health center in April, and will work side-by-side with founding Medical Director Dr. Frederick Kelsey during the transition.
Beatty has a background in internal medicine, chronic illness management, and post-acute and long-term care. Most recently, he worked as medical director for several Seacoast area skilled nursing facilities. Additionally, Beatty has served at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Clinic Catholic Medical Center in Manchester, Wentworth-Douglass Hospital in Dover, and Frisbie Memorial Hospital in Rochester. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in 1998, and was selected for a residency at Henry Ford Hospital. Beatty is an active member of the American Board of Internal Medicine.
Chief Executive Officer Bob MacLeod said, “We are extremely fortunate to have a physician of Dr. Beatty’s quality take the helm at Mid-State. Lane demonstrates a sharp medical intellect and an unwavering commitment to patient care.”
Beatty said his goal is to honor Kelsey’s ground work, while guiding the health center into the future. “In joining Mid-State, I have found a team truly dedicated to serving the community and providing patient-focused care, and I could not be more excited to be a part of this,” Beatty said.
To learn more about Mid-State Health Center, visit midstatehealth.org, call 603-536-4000 in Plymouth or 603-744-6200 in Bristol.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.