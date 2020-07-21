SANBORNTON — SunflowerBeadsNH will open Friday, July 24, at 10 a.m. Described as eclectic, country jewelry, the shop will feature handcrafted gemstone and silver jewelry, using beads from around the world. The shop will be open Wednesday-Sunday, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Each piece is New Hampshire made and personally handcrafted by the shop owner.
Carole Remy’s love of gemstones and jewelry-making started years ago. In the past several years, she has displayed her jewelry in craft and holiday fairs and consignment shops. She also maintains an online shop on Etsy.com, and sells at Winnipesaukee Artisans in Moultonborough. Custom orders are available.
Customers who bring a friend on their first visit will receive a 10 percent discount on one piece of jewelry for themselves and their friend. SunflowerBeadsNH is located at 9 Perley Hill Road, between route 132 and 127.
