CONCORD — Angela Strozewski was recently promoted to executive vice president, senior operations officer for New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp.
In her role, Strozewski provides leadership of operations departments and staff throughout the state including lending operations, deposit operations, collections, facilities management, compliance management, fraud management and electronic banking services to support Savings Bank of Walpole, Merrimack County Savings Bank, and Meredith Village Savings Bank.
“Angela’s experience, expertise and excellent judgement have been essential in the success of many of our major company-wide projects,” said Gregg Tewksbury, president and chief executive officer of NHMB. “Thanks to Angela’s leadership, our three sister banks have recognized efficiencies, cost savings and improved access for customers. In addition, she is an excellent steward of our values and a compassionate leader. I am confident she will continue to excel in this role.”
Strozewski joined the Merrimack in 1990 as a bookkeeper. Throughout her career she served roles in the finance department including financial accounting officer, assistant vice president, assistant treasurer, vice president and controller. In 2011, Strozewski was promoted to vice president, operations and reporting and was responsible for finance, loan operations, deposit operations and collections. In 2013, Strozewski assumed responsibility for deposit and loan operations and collections at MVSB as well as the Merrimack. In 2014, she was promoted to senior vice president and operations officer for NHMB.
Active in her local community, Strozewski is a member of the board of directors of The Friends Program in Concord. She received her bachelor of science in financial management from Franklin Pierce University. She is also a graduate of Northern New England School of Banking and the New England School of Financial Studies.
For more information about New Hampshire Mutual Bancorp, visit nhmutual.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.