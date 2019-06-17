MANCHESTER — The strategic communications firm Montagne Communications has hired Shannon Griffiths as an account coordinator. Griffiths, a member of the Advancement Services team at Plymouth State University prior to joining Montagne, is responsible for supporting the account team with client services, including media outreach, developing social media campaigns, event planning, and writing press releases.
An alumna of PSU, Griffiths graduated summa cum laude in 2017 with a bachelor of arts degree in English. In addition, she completed internships with the Walt Disney Company and the New Hampshire-based nonprofit organization Ski NH.
During her time at Walt Disney World, Griffiths supported a front-of-house team that efficiently served up to 30,000 people a day. At Ski NH, Griffiths managed and created content for the nonprofit’s social media accounts, wrote and distributed the organization’s bimonthly newsletter, and assisted with programming and events.
“Shannon is a talented writer and communicator, and we are excited to have her on board,” said E.J. Powers, Montagne’s executive vice-president. “Shannon’s well-rounded skill set will most certainly benefit our clients and the Montagne team as a whole.”
As a member of the Advancement Services team at PSU, Griffiths processed, recorded, and receipted charitable gifts to the university, managed and frequently updated a database of more than 30,000 records, hired and supervised student workers, and assisted with complex data projects on an ad hoc basis.
A well-versed and passionate writer, her work has been featured multiple times in her alma mater’s cornerstone publication, Plymouth Magazine, as well as on arts and culture websites, including Living Life Fearless, Bolde, and Hypothes.is. She has also written for Stay Work Play NH, which works to attract and retain New Hampshire’s young people.
