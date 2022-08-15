MEREDITH — Can I buy a cup of coffee with a Bitcoin? Was the metaverse on Star Trek? Why are people spending millions on NFTs or non-fungible tokens?What is an NFT? Technology has become so integrated in our personal and professional lives; it can be intimidating to understand all the new terms.
This is why the Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting “Building a Digital Foundation: An Introduction to Web 3.0” workshop on Tuesday, Aug. 16. In this presentation, today’s hottest new technical achievements which are disrupting our traditional understanding of the business world will be explored. This presentation is intended to give attendees a foundation on core topics like cryptocurrency, metaverse, and NFTs.
The guest speaker is Casey Trio of the NH Small Business Development Center, who serves as a business advisor for clients in Sullivan and Grafton counties. He helps entrepreneurs looking for support developing business plans, navigating funding challenges, and improving operational efficiency.
The event takes place from 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Aug. 16 at the Meredith Public Library, 91 Main St. Because of support from Meredith Village Savings Bank, the event is complementary; however, reservations are appreciated due to limited seating. For more information and to register visit: MeredithAreaChamber.com. Light refreshments will be served.
