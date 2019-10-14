MEREDITH — The Meredith Area Chamber of Commerce will hold their annual meeting at Church Landing on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 4-6:30 p.m. The featured speaker will be Emily Clement, who as a certified life coach has integrated elements from teaching, counseling, speaking, meeting new people and affecting positive change. Her remarks will inform about enhancing communication, connections and vision in business situations.
The meeting will feature time for networking, a cash bar, and a sampling of hors d’oeuvres. Year-end reports, as well as the election of directors and officers will take place. Reservations are open through Wednesday, Oct. 23, by calling 603-279-6121 or emailing info@meredithareachamber.com.
