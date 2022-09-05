LaValley Building Supply, with 12 home center locations in Vermont and New Hampshire, was one of four retailers honored as Beacon Award winners during the Beacon Awards banquet held Aug. 19 at the JW Marriott in Marco Island, FL. The Beacon Awards are a premier national industry awards program developed by The Hardware Connection magazine and The Hardware Conference to recognize the “best of the best” independent hardware/home improvement retailers.

The Beacon Awards are sponsored by Epicor Software Corp. and Ettore Products Company, with wholesaler sponsorship support from Orgill Inc. and other wholesalers.

