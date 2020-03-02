ROCHESTER — Everlasting Capital has promoted Jason Seal to chief visionary officer.
Seal is a business leader with tenured experience in business case development, process improvement, change management, project management and operational excellence. Prior to joining Everlasting Capital, he held management positions at State Farm, USSTC, Landmark Group and Griffin Private Services. He oversaw corporate initiatives including administrative development, proprietary software development, and overall corporate structure.
“Seal is a brilliant executive who has always been on the top of our list to bring into the position due to the fact of when we did not know how to handle certain situations when discussing scaling, he had the answers – and that time is now,” said Chief Executive Officer Josh Feinberg. “We are scaling very fast and expect growth to accelerate. Seal will help ensure that we scale smoothly and successfully across all business units to the benefit of our employees, customers and partners. He brings nimble and flexible operating experience along with enterprise best practices.”
As CVO, Seal will address growth initiatives with an alignment to company core values. His long-term objective is to ensure the company’s core operational structure and processes while encouraging employee engagement and alignment with the executive team’s focus on customer and partner experiences.
“I have previously worked at companies where it’s been a challenge to move the needle and make significant impact,” said Seal. “At Everlasting Capital, I have an opportunity to directly influence company direction and outcomes, which is the reason this position appealed to me. During this time of growth, I am honored that Everlasting Capital has given me the opportunity to put processes and procedures in place that will directly affect the scalable growth of the company. This endeavor presents real challenges but also lots of opportunity for everyone in the organization.”
For more information about Everlasting Capital, visit everlastingcapital.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.