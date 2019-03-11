LACONIA — Customer satisfaction is the number one goal for Irwin Hyundai.
Irwin Hyundai in Laconia was awarded first place for customer satisfaction in their district by Hyundai Motors America for the fourth quarter, beating out 16 other dealerships in the district.
“There’s no room for second-guessing here. We want to make it right by first identifying your unique needs as a customer, simply because you are not second-best to us. You matter to us,” said Chris Irwin, vice president of the Irwin Automotive Group.
The Irwin Automotive Group takes customer surveys seriously. They want to know customers' thoughts, first-hand, about their brands, dealerships, and how they can best serve their customers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.