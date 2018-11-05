LACONIA — The Irwin Automotive Group, located at 59 Bisson Ave., invites Lakes Region women to the Seventh Annual Irwin’s Ladies & Wheels event. The festivities will be held Thursday, Nov. 8 from 6-8 p.m. With help from the Laconia Police Department, AAA of New England, and the Irwin Automotive Group, attendees will gain a better understanding regarding safety technology, distracted driving, winter safety and the dangers of driving while sleep-impaired. The night includes food, prizes and gift bags for every lady who attends, and one lucky lady will win a new set of tires.
Vendors include YOurGA Yoga Studio, Larry Frates Creates Art Studio and New Leaf Gift Shop. The Irwin Automotive Group will be accepting donations for the Lakes Region Boys and Girls Club. They are in need of art supplies, games, Wii games and DVD movies. Donors will receive additional raffle tickets.
To register, call Betty Ballantyne at 603-630-5531, or email her at ballantyne84@gmail.com. Registrants will also receive a free car wash coupon.
