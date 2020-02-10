MANCHESTER — Entrepreneurs with innovative business ideas are invited to participate in the 9th annual Tory C. Marandos Entrepreneurial Challenge, put on by Southern New Hampshire University. To be entered into the competition, interested entrepreneurs must submit a two-page, business concept paper by Friday, March 6. Eligible participants include all active and start-up businesses in New Hampshire with less than three years in business, as well as entrepreneurs with an idea who haven't yet started a business. The winning business plan will receive $5,000 from the Tory C. Marandos Foundation.
“Entrepreneurship is embedded throughout the history of Southern New Hampshire University and its community,” said Kristi Durette, associate vice president of institutional advancement at SNHU.
Submissions must be in PDF format and sent to marandos@snhu.edu. After the deadline, judges will choose 10 semi-finalists who will attend a business plan training session before submitting their final business plan. Five finalists will advance to the final competition on Saturday, May 16, which will be followed by an awards ceremony.
To learn more about the 9th annual Tory C. Marandos Entrepreneurial Challenge, contact SNHU Assistant Professor Dr. Sophia Koustas at s.koustas@snhu.edu.
