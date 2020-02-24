LACONIA — In business, an image can be the difference between making the sale and missing the opportunity. High-quality, professional business portraits capture the attention of clients by adding instant personality to marketing materials, public relations efforts, and social media. Jennifer Blair, owner and lead photographer of ImaJenAtion Photography, will offer her services during Headshot Day at the Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce. Preschedule a booking for Thursday, March 5, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the upstairs conference room at the chamber, 383 S. Main St. Cost is $75. To book a 15-minute sitting, call the chamber at 603-524-5531 or email jhaight@LakesRegionChamber.org. All edited, high resolution images with release to use for advertising or print via download will be available within one week.
