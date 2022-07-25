LACONIA — Grappone Automotive Group has pledged another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Last year they purchased $15,000 in tax credits. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include a new early learning center operated by the Boys & Girls Club and a new program center operated by Lakes Region Community Services.
“We love the CDFA tax credit program and we think the Gale School is a great project to invest in because of the impact it will have on working families in the Lakes Region,” said Amanda Osmer, owner of Grappone Automotive Group.
“We are thankful to our partners at Grappone Automotive Group for choosing to support this project again this year,” said Carmen Lorentz, executive director of Lakes Region Community Developers, the developer of the project. “This project would not be possible without the support of our local business community.”
Construction on the Gale School has been somewhat delayed due to the increase in prices, which in turn means LRCD needs to raise more funding. If this additional fundraising is successful, LRCD is hopeful construction could begin this winter. There is a total of $220,000 left in tax credits to sell by March 31, 2023. Businesses interested in purchasing tax credits for the Gale School project should contact Carmen Lorentz at LRCD by calling 603-524-0747, ext 110.
