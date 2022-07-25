Grapone

Carmen Lorentz, left, Lakes Region Community Developers and Amanda Osmer, Grappone Automotive Group. (Courtesy photo)

LACONIA — Grappone Automotive Group has pledged another $25,000 in New Hampshire business tax credits to support the redevelopment of the Gale School in Belmont. Last year they purchased $15,000 in tax credits. The project will transform the historic schoolhouse into a community facility that will include a new early learning center operated by the Boys & Girls Club and a new program center operated by Lakes Region Community Services.

“We love the CDFA tax credit program and we think the Gale School is a great project to invest in because of the impact it will have on working families in the Lakes Region,” said Amanda Osmer, owner of Grappone Automotive Group.

