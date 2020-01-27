FRANKLIN — Franklin Savings Bank recently introduced a new student checking account for teenagers and young adults ages of 13-22. The account offers tuition assistance of up to $550 over a four-year period, a $50 cash incentive for enrollment in e-statements, access to over 55,000 free ATMs, Instant Issue Visa debit card, mobile wallet, mobile banking, and FSB alerts to manage account activity.
The student checking account is also accompanied by a $1,000 lender credit toward the purchase of a first home located in New Hampshire financed by the bank, along with a rate reduction on a used automobile loan for a student’s first car.
“We developed this unique checking account exclusively for teenagers with plenty of features to make it easy for them to continue banking with us should they decide to go away to pursue higher educational opportunities,” said Joe Thornton, senior vice president, retail banking officer. “In addition, we added some attractive benefits, such as tuition assistance, along with a credit towards closing costs on the purchase of a first home in New Hampshire financed by the bank.”
There is no balance requirement, overdraft or returned items fees with the student checking account. Other account features include direct deposit, online banking and bill pay, CardValet app to manage debit card activity, debit card fraud monitoring, identity theft resolution services, complimentary financial planning seminars and investment counseling. The student checking account is protected by the FDIC.
For more information about Franklin Savings Bank, visit fsbnh.bank.
